We've been asking you to give us your thoughts on how Liverpool's January transfer window will pan out after they were rumoured to be closing in on Colombia winger Luis Diaz, with Divock Origi and Nat Phillips among those who could be leaving Anfield.

Here are some of your views so far:

TeeKay: FSG will NOT, I repeat, will not sanction any large spend. I expect another Ben Davies-type signing, if anything at all. I am very doubtful of any incomings. But I expect Nat Phillips and Divock Origi to go, further weakening the squad.

Oli: With what happened last season, surely Liverpool have learnt their lesson and can see that forward positions are desperately short while the Africa Cup of Nations is on? Even if it's a temporary solution, Liverpool can't be talking about a title and a forward line-up of Origi, Takumi Minamino and a completely burnt-out Diogo Jota.

Tom: Liverpool definitely need a striker, a proper number nine. Jota is good there but is best on the wing, while Roberto Firmino needs competition. Depth at right-back would also be important - Trent Alexander-Arnold needs to be rested and an able deputy like Kostas Tsimikas would be excellent.

Nick: Liverpool need a creative midfield reinforcement with an appetite for pressing similar to Jurgen Klopp's style. Franck Kessie at AC Milan fits that bill and is also out of contract this summer, so could be picked up for a relatively small price in this window.

