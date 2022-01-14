'Man City did not suffer as we did'

Thomas Tuchel says Manchester City are the best team in England right now, but the reason they are 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League could be down to a lack of key injuries and positive Covid cases - something Chelsea have struggled with.

When asked if Chelsea's title hopes are over if they lose to City on Saturday, Tuchel said: "Maybe, who knows? The biggest difference so far is that they have dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation.

"Maybe it's luck or maybe they do it better. They have less injuries to key players and they did not suffer from Covid as we did over many weeks. This is the huge difference.

"We had some draws in the season which were unnecessary. They are the benchmark; they are the best team in England right now. This is something we have to admit.

"We were self-confident enough to say we will try to close the gap to Manchester City from the first day of the season. But the team is different with everyone available. Having a full squad gives you the extra edge you need to be on the level Manchester City are. But we haven't had that.

"It's not an excuse, it's just an explanation of the situation."