Thomas Frank says he is happy with his current Brentford squad, but is open to bringing in some new players in January if they are "right" for the club.

Frank said there are no developments around the Christian Eriksen rumours or any other players, but didn't rule out movement before the window closes.

"I said before the season and also at the beginning of the transfer window, I think we have a strong enough squad to compete in the Premier League.

"We showed that last night. The first 60 minutes were absolutely amazing and showed what this group of players are capable of.

"I do think that a player or two would bring energy and extra awareness to the squad but I don’t think it’s essential.

"We are always prepared, we are always in the market if we can find the right player, for the right position, with the right character then we will do it.

"The Championship is a good league to look at. I also think that when we were in the Championship that League One was a good league to look in, so that’s natural we do that.

"But obviously it’s also natural that we look in the European market. It doesn’t have to be Championship or England, it can be Europe. I think the Championship is actually too expensive. I think we pay too much for the quality of the players that you can probably get in Europe."

