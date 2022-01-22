Everton 0-1 Aston Villa - Gerrard reaction

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We had to find two different performances today.

"First half we were strong and played since nice football, scored a good goal from a set piece and gone into half-time in a comfortable place.

"Second half the game changed, they went direct and they were trying to get it wide and bombard us with crosses. But credit to the players we really stood up to that, we were strong and deserved our win.

"We had to quieten this crowd, we knew they would be behind Duncan and to be fair to Duncan he has got everything out of his players .

"I think we got the short straw today because we are the first team to come on the back of a manager getting sacked.

"We knew what Duncan was going to do by throwing a load of petrol on the fire. We had to defend a lot of tough challenges but to a man they put their bodies on the line.

"This is a tough place to win, no matter what the circumstances, so we are proud of that."

"On match winner Buendia: "He's a little warrior. He's going up for headers with players that are a foot taller than him. But that's what I love about him, as he's all in.

"He will get the headlines but I think that was our strongest performance when you think about what you have to do to get a win here."

On Coutinho: "He's going to get better and stronger. It will still take him 2-3 games to get up to speed in the Premier League. It's a process and he worked ever so hard for the team today."

On the 18-day break before their next game: "We need to use this time as a mini pre-season. We need to reset our identity and our style of play in and our of possession.

"This is gold dust as we can unlimited time on the training pitch."