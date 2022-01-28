Van de Beek a man in demand

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United's Donny van de Beek looks as though he will finally get his wish to restart his career away from Old Trafford this month.

The Dutchman is of interest to Crystal Palace and Valencia, with United expecting more inquiries before Monday night's deadline.

It does seem as though United will allow Van de Beek to leave if someone covers his wages.

Van de Beek arrived amid huge expectation in 2020 but has largely been ignored by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick and Ralf Rangnick.

The feeling is the former Ajax man lacks the physicality to excel in the Premier League.