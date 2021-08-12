Man Utd v Leeds: Head-to-head stats

- Manchester United and Leeds United are set to face in their opening top-flight league matches of the season for the first time since 1970-71, with Leeds winning 1-0 at Old Trafford with a goal from Mick Jones ahead of finishing runners-up in the league that season.

- Leeds are winless in their last 16 league visits to Old Trafford against Manchester United (D6 L10) since a 1-0 win in February 1981, and lost 6-2 there last season. Leeds have played more Premier League matches at Old Trafford without winning than any other stadium (13).

- Manchester United lost their first Premier League match last season, losing 3-1 at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace. They haven’t lost their opening top-flight match in consecutive seasons since 1972-73 and 1973-74, going on to be relegated in the latter season.

- After going 14 consecutive top-flight seasons without losing their opening match between 1990-91 and 2003-04, Leeds suffered a 4-3 defeat against Liverpool last season. They last lost their first top-flight league match in consecutive seasons in 1980-81 and 1981-82.