Leeds are among a number of clubs - including Liverpool, West Ham and Porto - keen on signing Fulham's former England Under-18 winger Fabio Carvalho, who is out of contract this summer. (Sun), external

The Whites are also interested in Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, but will face competition from Arsenal and Tottenham. (Sky Sports), external

