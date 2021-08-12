Arsenal have pulled out of talks to sign Sheffield United's 23-year-old England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, after the Gunners refused to meet a £30m asking price. (Football. London)

The Gunners will offer Alexandre Lacazette, 30, to Roma in order to pave the way for Tammy Abraham to move to the Gunners, after it was reported that Chelsea have accepted a £34m bid from the Serie A club for their 23-year-old England striker. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Meanwhile, Lazio are closing in on a loan deal for Arsenal's Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 25, with the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

