Newcastle v West Ham: In pictures

Newcastle v West Ham: In picturesimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionWe were treated to a thriller at St James' Park, where Callum Wilson gave Newcastle the perfect start against West Ham with the opening goal after just five minutesPublished1 hour agoimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionAaron Cresswell levelled for the Hammers before Jacob Murphy restored Newcastle's lead shortly before half-timeimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionBut it was all change in the second half. Said Benrahma headed West Ham level and although Michail Antonio saw his penalty saved by Freddie Woodman...image sourceGetty Imagesimage caption... Tomas Soucek was on hand to fire home the rebound and put West Ham in frontimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionAntonio did eventually get his goal to seal the points for the Hammers - though Craig Dawson's over-exuberant celebration made things uncomfortable for captain Declan Rice!