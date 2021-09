With the summer transfer window now closed, here's the full rundown of Wolves' comings and goings:

Ins: Yerson Mosquera (Atletico Nacional), Louie Moulden (Man City, free), Francisco Trincao (Barcelona, loan), Rayan Ait-Nouri (Angers), Jose Sa (Olympiacos), Bendeguz Bolla (Fehervar), Joe Hodge (Man City), Hee Chan Hwang (RB Leipzig, loan), Harvey Griffiths (Man City)

Outs: Sadou Diallo (released), Cyriaque Mayounga (released), Hong Wan (released), Toti Gomes (Grasshoppers, loan), Ruben Vinagre (Sporting Lisbon), Rui Patricio (Roma), Leonardo Campana (Grasshoppers), Bendeguz Bolla (Grasshoppers, loan), Dion Sanderson (Birmingham, loan), Renat Dadashov (Desportivo de Tondela, loan), Theo Corbeanu (Sheff Wed, loan), Taylor Perry (Cheltenham Town, loan), Joe Young (Runcorn, loan), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge), Jaden Forrester (Swansea), Rafa Mir (Sevilla), Luke Matheson (Hamilton Academical, loan), Connor Ronan (St Mirren, loan)