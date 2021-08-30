Solid defending gives Spurs new approach under Nuno

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

There was a feeling of buoyancy as Spurs emerged before kick-off against Watford, with Harry Kane in particular receiving a rousing reception from the home supporters.

And that positivity was still sweeping around the stadium at full-time with a 300th Premier League home win in the bag.

While newly promoted Watford are likely to have disparate objectives for the rest of the season, Spurs' victory and performance sets them up nicely for a challenging run of fixtures when the Premier League resumes.

London derbies against Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal are next on the agenda for Nuno's side.

And aside from the relief of keeping Kane - their main goalscoring threat - they also appear to have become more solid in defence since Nuno arrived in the summer.

Spurs are yet to concede a league goal this term and the way in which Dier and Davinson Sanchez both threw themselves in front of efforts that look destined to end up in their net underlined a new attitude to defending.