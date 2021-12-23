David Moyes says he hasn't been surprised by his side's recent dip in form.

West Ham have dropped out of the top four after one league win in their past six and were beaten in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals by Tottenham on Wednesday.

They host Southampton on 26 December.

"I put it down to a fantastic start to the season that got us to fifth and got us fourth," said Moyes. "We have been so good. It would have been very difficult to absolutely maintain that all the way. Clubs have dips at different times.

"I think when you've played this amount of games and you're asking the players to keep those levels up in every game, it can be really difficult.

"We're a team trying to grow and build. We've probably had 18 months where we've had no real problems, so it wouldn't be unusual if we had a little bit of up and down here and there."