Klopp said he is "concerned" about the rising levels of Covid cases "like the rest of the world, but we do what we can". He confirmed that his side all tested negative on Tuesday and hopes Thursday will be the same.

"Vaccination for the team means solidarity, loyalty and togetherness", Klopp, adding that the vaccination status of the team is "quite good".

He said he doesn't understand why people hide players having Covid: "Come on, just say it, then people understand why you can't play." He added that it changes the preparation for a game and "a bit more transparency would be helpful".

Klopp confirmed that Roberto Firmino is in contention to face Newcastle after taking part in training, while Curtis Jones has also stepped up his recovery: "Everybody is involved and everybody must be ready. We have to play the best football, recover quickly and go again."

Asked if patience is the key going into Newcastle game, Klopp said: "We need that football patience. We all agree we could have scored more against Wolves and Villa." But he added that the Reds need their absolute top team against the Magpies.