Arsenal are preparing a bid of £30m for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 23. (Talksport), external

However, the Gunners have been told to raise their offer for the England international to more than £32m, after having two offers rejected. (Times - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal are competing with Manchester United to sign 24-year-old Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves for £35m. (Talksport), external

Tammy Abraham may join the Gunners on loan from rivals Chelsea, but Tottenham and West Ham are also interested in the 23-year-old England forward. (Sun), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column