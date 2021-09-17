'Every shirt I bought had Gerrard on the back'

Liverpool fan and star of BBC Three comedy Ladhood Shaun Thomas takes on Mark Lawrenson in this week's Premier League predictions and he remembers how his brother influenced him to become a Red.

"I used to watch games with him and the first one that left a mark on me was the 2005 Champions League final. Ever since then, I just became obsessed with Liverpool," he told BBC Sport.

"Every shirt I bought had 'Gerrard' and '8' on the back - he was my hero, obviously.

"All the PE teachers and my mates used to call me 'Stevie G' to get me geed up and raring to go in games. It was funny, but it really worked!

"I was always a midfielder, and I still like to sit deep when I play now. Obviously everyone likes scoring goals, but I don't mind a more defensive role. I'm a workhorse - I've got the legs and the stamina, just not very much skill!"

