'Brilliant' De Gea in Garth's team of the week

David de Gea: If the save from Teemu Pukki was top class then the one from Ozan Kabak's header was world class. This is the second Manchester United league performance I have seen under Ralf Rangnick and without de Gea in goal they would have lost them both.

He is in the most brilliant form and once again United's best player. There's still a lot of work to do with this team, especially in defence, but De Gea is making them look better than they actually are.

