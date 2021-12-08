Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Oleksandr Zinchenko mentioned the word "react" several times on Tuesday night in his post-match interview.

The Blues were lacklustre. It's hard to find the balance in deciding if it's concerning or not. Pep Guardiola added he got what he wanted from the squad, but at the same time there was an element of sloppiness about his side. I guess we'll only know on Saturday when they take on Wolves.

"Now is not the right time to be sad, we need to react well," said Zinchenko.

"Everyone here is professional. It doesn’t matter where we are in the table, we are always trying to win the game. Unfortunately, we didn’t get what we came for."

The small errors in the game could be blamed on several factors. A sudden shock of being behind closed doors again, a group that had already been won, or just one of those off days.