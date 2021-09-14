Young Boys 2-1 Man Utd - Solskjaer reaction

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was forced to defend the reasons behind his substitutions after his side's defeat to Swiss champions Young Boys in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo - who had put United ahead - and Bruno Fernandes were replaced as the 10-man visitors, who had Aaron Wan-Bissaka sent-off, were drawing 1-1.

A mistake by Jesse Lingard - who had replaced Ronaldo - allowed Jordan Siebatcheu to score the winner in the 95th minute.

Solskjaer said: "The game had gone 70-odd minutes, they had been running a lot on Saturday and today. We wanted Nemanja [Matic]'s experience to keep hold of the ball and Jesse [Lingard]'s legs."

United captain Harry Maguire said Lingard was not to blame for the result.

"That’s football. People make mistakes – we’re not blaming Jesse," he added. "I’m sure everyone on that pitch today has made a mistake. I’m sure Jesse will pick himself up."