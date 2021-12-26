West Ham 2-3 Southampton - Hasenhuttl reaction

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl speaking to Sky Sports: "Huge win because our record here in the last five years is that we haven't taken a point here. We played well today - we never stopped believing and scored three fantastic goals. We had a bit of a push back but an excellent opening 15 minutes and we can't play that way for 90 minutes so it's normal but we played well.

"We have dropped points a lot in the league this season but we showed resilience and absolutely had the right answers for everything they put on the pitch. We showed tactically a very brave performance."

Are you surprised how well Armando Broja is getting on? "No - I know his qualities, he's quick and he's a threat with the ball. He's getting better and better and very happy for him to get the penalty because he could've scored.

"We know we have games coming up against an on-fire Tottenham, very tough for us, no time to prepare and we have to see who is fit after today but this is what we have to do if you want something from the Premier League. We will fight again."

How will you prepare for another game so soon? "Like all other teams we go home and analyse the game on the bus and think about the next squad, see who is fit, who has problem and try to find the right shape and right players for the next game."