Man City 7-0 Leeds: Bielsa reaction

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa told BBC MOTD: "City didn't surprise me. What I'm saying is that we didn't do anything well, we didn't defend well, we didn't manage the ball, there is nothing to take away from the game.

"When a team, the individual and collective have nothing worth valuing it is not the problem of the individuals but the conduction.

"Coming into this game we knew what we had to prevent the opponent from doing. Nothing unexpected happened, nothing surprising.

"We came to do what we expected and we weren't able to do it."

When asked if it was the most disappointing performance Leeds have produced in the Premier League, Bielsa said? "Yes, of course."