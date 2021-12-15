Chris Bevan, BBC Sport

Pep Guardiola had said before kick-off that his players "knew they had to suffer" against a Leeds side led by his old mentor Marcelo Bielsa, - but this turned into an extremely enjoyable evening for the Manchester City boss.

Illness and injury have meant Kevin de Bruyne has been below his best for most of this campaign, but he showed his undoubted class, notably with the unstoppable strike for his second goal.

City have relied heavily on Bernardo Silva for attacking inspiration in recent weeks while waiting for Jack Grealish to find his feet and when De Bruyne has struggled for full fitness, but this was a night when everyone shone.

Leeds, meanwhile, are left to lick their wounds because there were no positives for them to take away from a hammering like this.

They did at least trouble City goalkeeper Ederson a few times in the second half - but by then the contest was already long over.

The fearless attacking play that saw them take three points here in April was nowhere to be seen, and the hole left by injured midfielder Kalvin Phillips was all too evident.

