BBC Sport

Moyes on rotation, playing behind closed doors & European excitement

Published

West Ham boss David Moyes has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Europa League game against Rapid Vienna.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Moyes confirms neither Michail Antonio nor Lukasz Fabianski has travelled with the squad to Austria, citing "so many big games coming up now in a busy schedule";

  • On rotating his squad throughout the competition, Moyes adds: "I think everybody would see during the competition that we've tried to make sure we mix the players in it as much as we can";

  • On the prospect of topping the group, he says: "We've still got a bit of work to do and if we need it we've still got another game to play later on as well";

  • On Austria going into lockdown and having to play behind closed doors, Moyes says they had been "really looking forward to playing in front of a big crowd" and that he is "disappointed" the West Ham fans can't be there either;

  • Moyes says he is "really enjoying being back in Europe" and that, while they're still "learning on the job", the games have been "exciting".