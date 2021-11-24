Moyes on rotation, playing behind closed doors & European excitement
- Published
West Ham boss David Moyes has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Europa League game against Rapid Vienna.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Moyes confirms neither Michail Antonio nor Lukasz Fabianski has travelled with the squad to Austria, citing "so many big games coming up now in a busy schedule";
On rotating his squad throughout the competition, Moyes adds: "I think everybody would see during the competition that we've tried to make sure we mix the players in it as much as we can";
On the prospect of topping the group, he says: "We've still got a bit of work to do and if we need it we've still got another game to play later on as well";
On Austria going into lockdown and having to play behind closed doors, Moyes says they had been "really looking forward to playing in front of a big crowd" and that he is "disappointed" the West Ham fans can't be there either;
Moyes says he is "really enjoying being back in Europe" and that, while they're still "learning on the job", the games have been "exciting".