Tuesday talking point: No panic here

Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

It's amazing what a last-minute equaliser can do, isn't it?

In the space of 72 hours, the travelling Brighton support have witnessed their side rescue 1-1 draws against West Ham United and Southampton right at the death, despite only having 10 men on the pitch at the time.

As a result of that late, late drama, nobody leaving London Stadium or St Mary's with their voices hoarse and their knees bruised from the celebrations will have given much thought to the fact that the Albion have now equalled their longest winless run in the top flight. Ten games without a victory matches the sequence the class of 1983 recorded on their way to relegation.

From boardroom to terrace, the majority of Premier League clubs would start panicking after three months without a victory. Not the Albion, though.

Those smattering of boos at the end of the 0-0 draw with Leeds United aside, there are very few grumbles of discontent at the job Graham Potter is doing or the fact that Seagulls fans have not had a win to celebrate since mid-September.

There are three reasons Brighton fans are content with their lot. The first is that the Albion are still riding high in ninth place. Nobody in their right mind could complain about that.

The second is that not many games are being lost. Eight draws from the past 10 means that Brighton are hurtling towards the middle of December having been defeated just three times in the Premier League since August. Had some of those draws ended in defeats and left the Albion sitting just above the relegation zone, then perhaps the mood would be a little different.

And the third is those last-ditch equalisers. Neal Maupay's brilliant overhead kick at West Ham followed by his clinical equaliser in the 98th minute at Southampton sparked wild scenes of jubilation and made two draws feel like victories.