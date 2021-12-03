BBC Sport

Leeds v Brentford: Head-to-head stats

  • Leeds have lost just one of their past 14 home league games against Brentford (W7 D6), going down 1-0 in the Championship in February 2015.

  • This is the first top-flight meeting between Leeds and Brentford since April 1947, with the Bees winning 2-1 at Elland Road. Both sides were relegated at the end of the that campaign.

  • Brentford haven’t conceded more than once in any of their 14 league meetings with Leeds in the 21st century (9 conceded in total), last doing so in a 4-0 defeat in March 1954.

    Brentford are unbeaten in their past six away league games against Yorkshire sides (W4 D2), last having a longer run without defeat in the county between 2007 and 2011 (8 games).