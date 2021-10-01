Leeds 1-2 West Ham: Fantasy football top performers
- Published
A late goal from Michail Antonio gave West Ham a 2-1 victory over Leeds at Elland Road in the sixth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
The bonus points went to players from both teams:
Michail Antonio (3)
Raphinha (2)
Said Benrahma & Declan Rice (1)
So which Leeds and West Ham players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek seven?
Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out