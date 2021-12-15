Arsenal and West Ham may be contending for Champions League places this season but last season they played out a helter-skelter at London Stadium.

The Hammers raced into a three-goal lead in the first half and looked set to continue their march towards European football.

Jesse Lingard opened the scoring with a stunning volley before Jarrod Bowen nudged them further ahead less than two minutes later.

Tomas Soucek seemed to have put the result beyond doubt when he touched home Michail Antonio's header but Alexandre Lacazette's shot deflected off Soucek and in to give Arsenal hope.

A Hammers player scored for the fifth time when Craig Dawson inadvertently turned Calum Chambers' cross past his own goalkeeper in the second half before Lacazette's powerful header completed the comeback with eight minutes left.

West Ham remained in fifth, just two points behind Chelsea and a comfortable seven points in front of the Gunners who slipped to ninth.