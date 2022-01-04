Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United fans have got used to false dawns and disappointments in the nine years since Sir Alex Ferguson announced his retirement, and Monday's home defeat by Wolves was the latest.

There were one or two signs in the win over Burnley things were starting to click under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, but this loss was a step backwards and had much more in common with the unconvincing draw at Newcastle United.

In truth, 1-0 flattered United, who were outpassed and outplayed. They were fortunate too, because Wolves created a lot more chances than they scored - the margin of victory could have been much larger and the game could have been over by half-time.

Despite the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho that were meant to close the gap to Manchester City, United now find themselves nine points worse off than after 19 games last season, and in a scrap to qualify for Europe next season.

One of the only bright spots in a first home loss to Wolves in 42 years was the return of Phil Jones, who performed admirably at centre-back after almost two years without a game.

Rangnick says he knows how big a job he has taken on, but can't guarantee a top four finish, and with Luke Shaw's comments questioning the motivation and togetherness of the squad, United face a fight to save their season.

Have your say on Manchester United on Talking Balls on BBC Radio Manchester