On 7 July 1998, David Platt announced his retirement as a player to focus on his managerial career.

He had returned from Italy to join Arsenal in 1995 and hung up his boots after 103 appearances for the Gunners - and with the Premier League and FA Cup Double under his belt.

Platt scored 50 goals in 121 league appearances for Aston Villa between 1988 and 1991 before moving to Serie A, winning the 1990 PFA Players' Player of the Year.

He had spells at Bari, Juventus and Sampdoria, winning the Uefa Cup with Juve and Coppa Italia with Sampdoria.

Platt had a stellar international career, scoring 27 goals in 62 England appearances over seven years, and played a key part in the run to the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup.

His coaching career has included a year at Sampdoria, a spell as player-manager of Nottingham Forest, three years as England Under-21s boss, and he was also former team-mate Roberto Mancini's assistant at Manchester City.