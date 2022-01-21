Lawro's prediction: 2-1

I really do think Chelsea have to just deal with their busy schedule and get on with it.

The Blues are not in good form but it probably helps them that they are playing Tottenham, firstly because they kept them at arm's length in both their Carabao Cup semi-final games recently, and also because this will be feisty and that should bring the best out of Tuchel's team.

Spurs still haven't lost in the league under Antonio Conte, in a fantastic run that has lasted nine matches. I think that will end on Sunday, although it is going to be close.

Call Me Loop's prediction: I am worried I am going to jinx it, but I do feel like I have got to back my boys. Spurs will be missing Son Heung-min, and the last two times we played them this month they have not even posed the teeniest, tiniest threat. 5-0

