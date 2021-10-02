Man Utd 1-1 Everton: Solskjaer reaction

Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tells Match of the Day: "We didn't win it so we didn't do enough to win it. We should have done better and it's a disappointing goal to concede. It's happened too many times when we're on the attack and we're still well organised enough behind it we just don't deal with the situation well enough."

On Martial's goal: "Anthony scored a good goal. Unfortunately he got a knock and was injured. Very pleased with him and his performance."

On Ronaldo not starting: "Me and him we understand more than the experts for example. It's about picking the right moments to play him, to not play him. He's not a young puppy anymore but he's as professional as ever and ready to come on and he came on today with energy and attitude."

On if he can turn performances into wins: "We can't say we deserve more points because when you don't score goals you don't. We have to get used to teams dropping off more. Today we dominated but similar to Villarreal we're too open on the break and we need to sort that out."