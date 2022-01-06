Nathan Tella is "over the moon" to have signed a new contract with Southampton.

The 22-year-old, who is now tied to the Saints until 2025, has made 11 appearances in all competitions this season.

"I really like the club, I'm really enjoying my time here," he said. "The fact that the club are believing in me is something I'm so thankful for. "The club have been nothing but great to me all season, and last season as well. Now I'm here I'm happy to be a part of it and I just want that to continue. "It shows that the club have faith in me and that's something that I'm happy with. They believe in me and now I've got to believe in myself."