Following the return of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, the subject of romantic returns was discussed by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards in the latest Match of The Day: Top 10 podcast.

Two Newcastle returns feature in the list. Placed highest - first for Shearer and second for Richards - is former player Kevin Keegan's return as manager in 1992. Shearer ranked his own return to his hometown club in 1996 ninth, while Richards put that one 10th.

Shearer on Keegan: "For him to come back as manager and take the club from where they were to the brink of winning the Premier League was unbelievable. He was very emotional as we know. That might have been one of his downfalls in the end but that’s the way he was. It was a romantic return and the fans still absolutely love him for what he did at Newcastle."

Shearer his own return: "It was everything. I thought I was going back to win things. It wasn’t as if I was just going back to a club that wasn’t challenging – they’d blown that 12-point lead over Manchester United. It worked out that we didn’t win the league the following year either. Kevin Keegan left after six months and that was it."

On his spell as Newcastle manager in 2009: “I would have kicked myself if I had said no and not given it a go. The stress goes to a different level. That feeling of nervousness you have on the pitch is nowhere near what you feel standing on the touchline."

