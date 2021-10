Aston Villa believe a deal can be done for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe and will submit a third offer for the 20-year-old. (Football Insider), external

Villa may face competition for free agent Wayne Hennessey, though, as the 34-year-old Wales goalkeeper is also an option for Chelsea and Burnley after leaving Crystal Palace last month. (Mail), external

