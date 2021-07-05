Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling have three goals each in five matches at Euro 2020 so far - and they've notched up some pretty impressive stats between them:

- Kane has been involved in 27 goals in his past 26 games for England (18 goals, 9 assists)

- Sterling has been involved in 22 goals in his past 21 international games (15 goals, 7 assists)

- Sterling has provided six assists for his team-mate for England in all competitions, more than any England player has assisted another in the 21st century

- Kane has covered a total of 46.4km in the five Euro matches he has played, while Sterling has recorded a top speed of 33.1km

