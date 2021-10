Arsenal target Andre Onana has agreed personal terms with Lyon - however, the French side are yet to reach an agreement over a fee with the 25-year-old Cameroon goalkeeper's club Ajax (Fabrizio Romano - via Sun), external

The Gunners have started negotiations with Wolverhampton Wanderers for 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves. (Record - in Portuguese), external

Meanwhile, England Under-21 striker Eddie Nketiah is a target for new Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira. (Sun), external

