Chelsea were "utterly dominant" against Tottenham in Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, but former winger Karen Carney says Antonio Conte's side are still in it.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, Carney said with Chelsea's 64% possession and 19 shots compared to five for Spurs, the tie should have been put to bed.

"Chelsea were back to their best I would say. With two tactical managers Thomas Tuchel had the upper hand in the first half where the game was won.

"The tactics changed in the second half but realistically it was utter control and dominance from Chelsea. I was disappointed with Spurs but still at 2-0 it’s only relatively half-time for them going into the second leg.

"They’re at home and there needs to be significant improvement but they are still in it. Chelsea were the better team and deservedly came away with the win.

"But with the amount of chances they had and how poor Spurs were, I think they should have really gone for it and gone for them and said we're going to shift it to third, fourth, fifth gear and just really put this whole semi-final to bed."

