Tottenham v Wolves: Who makes your Spurs team?

Tottenham Hotspur host Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday, but who will make it into Antonio Conte's starting XI?

In Wednesday's defeat, new signing Rodrigo Bentancur showed he could be a useful addition following his arrival from Juventus alongside Dejan Kulusevski. Have they done enough to make your starting line-up this weekend?

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT Conte to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it is time to pick your Spurs team to face Wolves