Wolves v Burnley: Team news

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves must serve a one-match ban for accumulating five Premier League yellow cards.

Daniel Podence remains unavailable following a positive test for Covid-19.

Burnley pair James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood are suspended as a result of reaching five bookings this season.

Midfielder Dale Stephens was back in the matchday squad for the abandoned game against Tottenham on Sunday but Ashley Barnes is out with a thigh injury.

