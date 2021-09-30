Arsenal will offer France forward Alexandre Lacazette, 30, to Sevilla as part of a deal to sign 25-year-old Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri. (La Razon - in Spanish), external

Inter Milan are not interested in signing Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 29. The Serie A side want 25-year-old Cameroon international Andre Onana of Ajax instead. (Fabrizio Romano via Twitter), external

Leno believes that the reasons for his recent omission from the Gunners starting line-up are not performance related and he is looking for a move away in January. (Bild via Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso says the club are struggling to convince Arsenal and Chelsea target Dusan Vlahovic to sign a new contract. The Serb striker, 21, scored 21 Serie A goals last season. (Express), external

