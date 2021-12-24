Recalling loanees not priority - Potter

Graham Potter isn't thinking about recalling players from loan spells, despite disruptions to his backline.

Lewis Dunk is out of action until at least the middle of next month, but Potter says bring back the likes of Michal Karbownik or Jan Paul van Hecke isn't his main concern.

"It's not an area we're looking to strengthen because of the players we have," he said. "You never know what the window does, so it's not completely disregarded, but it isn't a priority.

"The loans, you've got to look whether it's right for them to be recalled, whether it's possible for them to be recalled. In that situation I can't see anything changing really."