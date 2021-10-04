Liverpool’s draw against Manchester City was played “like a basketball game” – but the Reds were fortunate to finish the game with 10 men, says former Premier League striker Jermaine Beckford.

“The second half was by far the most entertaining half of football I’ve seen in quite a while,” Beckford told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

“It was almost like a basketball game, it was so end to end.

“This is what you expect to see from Liverpool and Manchester City. You expected both defences to be tested to the absolute maximum and they were.

“I don’t think either set of fans will be disappointed. They will both come away from that saying: ‘How good was that?’”

On whether James Milner should have received a second yellow card, he added: “For me, Liverpool were fortunate not to have James Milner sent off.”

