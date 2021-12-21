BBC Sport

Conte on Uefa, Alli performance and Dier

Published

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final against West Ham.

Here is what he had to say:

  • There have been no new positive Covid-19 cases at the club, with injured duo Ryan Sessegnon and Cristian Romero the only cup-tie absentees.

  • Conte indicated the club would appeal against Uefa's decision to eliminate them from the Europa Conference League by awarding opponents Rennes a 3-0 win in the final group game that Tottenham called off because of Covid cases.

  • He labelled Uefa's ruling "incredible" and said Spurs are "very, very confident" about "the next step" in the process, adding: "We deserve to play the qualification on the pitch, not in the court."

  • The Italian praised Dele Alli for his display in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Liverpool, but said it has to be "a point of start" for the previously out-of-favour midfielder.

  • Conte reserved further praise for Eric Dier, insisting the Spurs centre-back can "become one of the best players in the world in that position".