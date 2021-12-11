Chelsea 3-2 Leeds: Tuchel reaction

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel told BBC Match of the Day: "When you play against Leeds you get wild games and you have to accept it.

"I liked the first half a lot and the way we found solutions. The result was the result, we gave a cheap penalty away and had to live with it. The speech at half-time was to do it again and not worry about the result.

"We made the game very intense in every position. Once we turned things around in our favour I had a feeling after the last two results [the defeat at West Ham and draw with Zenit] that we did not want to lose it and we did not take the risks anymore.

"Leeds played stronger and stronger and they were taking risks because they had nothing to lose.

"I'm happy we turned it around this time. We had to suffer. We needed this feeling back in the dressing room."