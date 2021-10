After a tricky start to the Premier League season with three straight defeats, Mikel Arteta’s side turned things around with three wins on the bounce followed by a draw and now sit in 11th in the table.

Arsenal fans, how are you feeling about the rest of the season?

Are you happy with the job Arteta is doing or is there room for improvement?

Let us know how you think the rest of the season will go for the Gunners