Squad strengthening would be welcomed - Mee
- Published
Rory Boyle, BBC Radio Lancashire
Burnley defender Ben Mee has been speaking to the media before this weekend's Premier League match.
Here are the key lines from the skipper:
On ambitions for this season: "We're not a team that’s gonna be splashing loads of money. We want to stay in the Premier League for as long as we can. Strengthening the squad would be welcomed to move up the league a bit and be a bit more comfortable."
On his contract, which runs out next year: "The club are looking to get through the transfer window but conversations have taken place."
On new signing Nathan Collins: "He has slotted in really well, plenty of ability. I played alongside him a few time in pre-season and enjoyed it - felt comfortable next to him. He looks a good talent. Hopefully we can develop him."