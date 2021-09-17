Lawro's predictions: Wolves v Brentford

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Wolves were gifted their first goal by Watford last time out, but they played pretty well in that game anyway.

I think they will pick up another win here. Brentford's last-gasp defeat against Brighton last week might have taken the wind out of their sails a little bit.

Aqib's prediction: Wolves have not been scoring many but they are well-regimented and very good defensively. Brentford are full of confidence right now though, so they can get something here. 1-1

Shaun's prediction: Brentford have made a decent start but I think Wolves have just started to get going. 2-1

