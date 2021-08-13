New Wolves boss Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League opener at Leicester.

Here are the key points from his news conference:

- Lage describes his move to Wolves as "a good step in my career" and says he's "very proud" to be managing in the Premier League;

- He says he is an "emotional person" and is glad to have fans back because he and his players can feed off of that;

- Lage also says he likes to "feel that pressure", although "the pressure I put myself under is higher than any pressure from outside";

- On the size of his Wolves squad, he said you "need to have two good players for each position". He also confirmed Raul Jimenez would be fit to play.