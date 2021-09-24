Lawro's predictions: Leicester v Burnley

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Leicester can argue they have been hard done by for different reasons in each of their three league defeats so far, but they have to put all of that behind them.

This is a tough game, despite Burnley's slow start. The Foxes have had to come from a goal down to beat them in the Clarets' past two visits to King Power Stadium, and they are going to have to work hard to get their season back on track.

Friction's prediction: Leicester to take this one. 2-0

