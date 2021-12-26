Aston Villa v Chelsea: Confirmed team news

Chelsea make two changes from the side that began their 0-0 Premier League draw at Wolves on 19 December.

Jorginho and Callum Hudson-Odoi both start in place of Hakim Ziyech and Cesar Azpilicueta, who drop to the bench.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Silva, Kante, Pulisic, Chalobah, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, James

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Kovacic, Lukaku, Níguez, Barkley, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr