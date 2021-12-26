Aston Villa v Chelsea: Confirmed team news
Aston Villa make two changes to their starting XI from the 2-0 win at Norwich on 14 December. Danny Ings makes his first start for over a month and Morgan Sanson also comes in with Ashley Young and John McGinn both absent.
Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Luiz, Sanson, Buendia, Watkins, Ings, Ramsey
Subs: Steer, Traore, Tuanzebe, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Hause, Chukwuemeka, Davis, Iroegbunam
Chelsea make two changes from the side that began their 0-0 Premier League draw at Wolves on 19 December.
Jorginho and Callum Hudson-Odoi both start in place of Hakim Ziyech and Cesar Azpilicueta, who drop to the bench.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Silva, Kante, Pulisic, Chalobah, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, James
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Kovacic, Lukaku, Níguez, Barkley, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr