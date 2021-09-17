Team news: Tottenham v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur may be missing a raft of players, with Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn sustaining injuries in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Japhet Tanganga is suspended, Giovani lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez remain in quarantine and Son Heung-min and Eric Dier are doubts.

Chelsea have no new injury concerns but may rotate their squad after beating Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday.

N'Golo Kante is available following injury but Christian Pulisic is out.

